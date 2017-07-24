Philando Castile's mother comforts Justine Damond's fiancé | Daily Mail Online

A touching moment was captured between the fiancé of Justine Damond and Philando Castile's mother.
Photographers caught Valerie Castile embracing Don Damond during the Peace and Justice March for Justine held in Minneapolis on Thursday.
Hundreds gathered with the pair in a show of solidarity of family members whose loved ones were shot and killed by Minnesota police officers.
