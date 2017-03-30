Louisiana cop found guilty of killing 6-year-old autistic boy - NY Daily News

A Louisiana cop has been convicted of fatally shooting a 6-year-old autistic boy after a high-speed car chase turned into a deadly shooting spree, prosecutors said Friday.

Disgraced Marksville deputy Derrick Stafford was slammed with manslaughter and attempted manslaughter charges for unleashing a hail of bullets at Christopher Few's car after a 2-mile chase on the night of Nov. 3, 2015.

What Stafford didn't know when he riddled the car with 14 bullets was that Few's autistic son, Jeremy Mardis, was inside. At least four bullets tore into the young boy, who died within minutes. Few was critically wounded in the gunfire, but survived.