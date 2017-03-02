Newsvine

'Dreamer' Applicant Arrested After Calling for Immigrant Protection - NBC News

    A 22-year-old woman brought to the U.S. illegally as a child was arrested by immigration authorities Wednesday shortly after participating in a news conference in which she asked President Donald Trump to protect her.

    Daniela Vargas, a 22-year-old from Argentina, was arrested in what Immigration and Customs Enforcement called a "targeted immigration enforcement action" in Jackson, Mississippi.

    After participating at a news conference held by several immigration advocacy groups in Jackson, Vargas was in a car driven by a friend on Interstate 55 when they were pulled over by two law enforcement officers, who turned out to be ICE officers.

