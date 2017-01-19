Boxer Anthony Joshua receives wave of abuse after posting photo in a mosque | Metro News

‘Besides luck, hard work & talent.. Prayer is a solid foundation. It was nice to join my brother as he led through afternoon prayer (asr),’ he tweeted to his 800,000 followers, along with an emoji showing hands clasped in prayer.

He also shared the photo to almost 2 million followers on Instagram.

Joshua, a British heavyweight boxer and Olympic champion, is not understood to be a practising Muslim but was experiencing the culture with friends who are.

Some people had a problem with that, however.

He received an immediate stream of abuse in reply to his tweet, with people saying they would no longer support him