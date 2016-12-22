Newsvine

Police officerâs wife accused of faking Black Lives Matter vandalism

"It was concluded by my detective that the wife of Officer (Daniel) Daly, Maria Daly, fabricated the entire story," Millbury Police Chief Donald Desorcy said.

Investigators said Maria Daly was motivated by financial struggles. Officers were told that $10,000 worth of jewelry was missing.

"There was some spray painting done on the outside. That was done by Mrs. Daly as well," Desorcy said. "It said ‘BLM.’"

Desorcy said there was a clear detail from the start of the investigation that didn’t seem right. Not only was Daniel Daly home and asleep during the time of the incident, his trained and active police dog was there as well.

