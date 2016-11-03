Joe Biden campaigns for Clinton in Palm Beach Gardens | www.mypalmbeachpost.com

I seeded this post just for this particular part

Garfield Isles, a black resident of Royal Palm Beach who attended the Biden event, said the angry tone of the Trump campaign has made black voters wary of going to the polls for Clinton. Trump has urged his supporters to go to polling places as unofficial monitors to make sure election rules are followed.

That admonition has been seen by Democrats as a Trump-issued permission slip to his supporters to intimidate voters who don’t back him.

“I think there’s a level of fear coming from the other side,” Isles, 57, said. “All of the stuff that’s out there, I think people are a little cautious, a little bit more reserved.”