Austin Police Fatally Shoot Woman After Mental Health Call - NBC News

Tue Oct 18, 2016 7:39 AM
Police fatally shot a woman in Austin, Texas, early Sunday after her husband placed a mental health call because he was worried about his wife's behavior.

Austin Assistant Police Chief Troy Gay told reporters that officers were told the woman was behaving erratically and had a weapon. When police arrived at the scene, a woman came out of an apartment and told officers to shoot her, Gay said.

As the officers approached, Gay said the woman began pointing a weapon at them. Gay said the officers asked the woman to stand down. When she didn't, the officers fired at the woman, according to NBC affiliate KXAN.

Gay said the woman was still moving after being shot and "had the weapon in her hand pointing at the direction of the officers." Gay said the officers fired several more shots over fear that the woman still posed a threat, according to KXAN's report.

Police did not identify the weapon they said was recovered at the scene. KXAN reported that the woman had a gun.

