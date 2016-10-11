Police Clear Man Accused of Drugging Officer, but No Apology - ABC News

Utah police won't seek charges against a sandwich-shop worker accused of drugging a police officer's drink, but the man and his attorney are upset that authorities aren't apologizing for sullying his reputation.

The case was closed after state lab results couldn't confirm that the officer's drink had methamphetamine and THC, findings from initial field tests that led police to arrest Tanis Ukena on Aug. 8, Layton Police Lt. Travis Lyman said Tuesday. Blood and urine tests also revealed the officer didn't have any drugs in his system, Lyman said. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the main psychoactive component in marijuana.