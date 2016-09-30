GBI: White officer fabricated story that black man shot her - CBS News

Authorities are charging a Georgia police officer with fabricating a story that she was shot by a suspect she described only as a black man.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Friday that agents have obtained warrants charging Jackson police Officer Sherry Hall with making false statements, tampering with evidence, interference with government property and violation of oath of office.

The GBI says Hall made a police radio call early on Sept. 13, and said she had been shot. Hall said she saw a black man near a woodline while she was on routine patrol, and she approached him to ask him why he was there. He became argumentative and shot her, she claimed. She said she fired two shots at the suspect with the Glock .22 issued to her by the Jackson Police Department, but said he fled into the woods.

Hall is white. Police said previously that Hall was shot in the abdomen but her bulletproof vest protected her.

Jackson police chief James Morgan said he called in the GBI to conduct an independent investigation. According to the GBI, Hall told investigators she hadn’t turned on her police car’s video or audio recording devices. But when investigators turned up video and audio from the unit’s hard drive, they found her statements inconsistent with the recordings and other evidence.

The GBI says investigators determined she was not a victim of a shooting.