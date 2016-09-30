CNN)A Louisiana judge released body cam video Wednesday showing officers firing multiple rounds into a car, unknowingly striking and killing a 6-year-old boy.
The incident, which happened in September 2015, resulted in the indictments of two marshals on second degree murder and second degree attempted murder charges.
Body cam video released in shooting death of 6-year-old - CNN.com
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Sep 30, 2016 7:15 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment