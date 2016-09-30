Newsvine

Body cam video released in shooting death of 6-year-old - CNN.com

Seeded on Fri Sep 30, 2016 7:15 AM
CNN)A Louisiana judge released body cam video Wednesday showing officers firing multiple rounds into a car, unknowingly striking and killing a 6-year-old boy.

The incident, which happened in September 2015, resulted in the indictments of two marshals on second degree murder and second degree attempted murder charges.

