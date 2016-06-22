ACLU sues Cleveland over RNC protester free-speech rights

Cleveland, which is hosting next month's Republican National Convention next month, was sued Tuesday by the ACLU of Ohio over protest rules that allegedly violate free speech rights of thousands of expected demonstrators.

The group is asking a federal judge to force the city to immediately act on permit applications that were made months ago.

The plaintiffs are also pushing the city to reduce the restrictions and size of the convention's "event zone," a huge 3.3-mile area that covers much of Cleveland's Downtown area.