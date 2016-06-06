Newsvine

Former Florida Cop Charged in Drummer Corey Jones' Fatal Shooting Gets Bond - World News

The former cop who fatally shot a popular musician along a Florida highway last fall was granted $250,000 bond Thursday but ordered to remain on house arrest.

Nouman Raja, 38, made his first court appearance following his arrest Wednesday on manslaughter and attempted murder charges, which could land him in prison for life if found guilty.

