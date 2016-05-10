Newsvine

willjay9

About Articles: 1 Seeds: 35 Comments: 11776 Since: Apr 2013

Ex-cop Bryon Vassey found not guilty in shooting death of teenager | StarNewsOnline.com

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by willjay9 View Original Article: http://www.starnewsonline.com/article/20160506/NEWS/160509770
Seeded on Tue May 10, 2016 1:34 PM
Discuss:

On Jan. 5, 2014, Southport Police Sgt. Bryon Vassey shot and killed Keith Vidal, 18, after Vidal's parents called for help with the schizophrenic teen at their Boiling Spring Lakes home.

-- A Brunswick County grand jury indicted the 11-year police veteran on Feb. 3, 2014, on a charge of voluntary manslaughter. District Attorney Jon David called the incident a “bad shoot.”

-- Vassey was booked and released from jail the following day and placed on unpaid suspension by the Southport Police Department.

-- On Feb. 16, 2016, Vassey took advantage of a new law on the books and opted for a bench trial.

-- Vassey's trial began April 18. Judge Richard Brown began deliberations Thursday following closing arguments.

-- On Friday, Brown found Vassey not guilty.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor