Georgia Man Executed after Being Called a N****r by a Juror Who Convicted Him | Alternative

Seeded by willjay9
Seeded on Thu May 5, 2016 7:07 AM
Kenneth Fults was put to death Tuesday evening after being convicted of murdering his white neighbor in 1996. During an investigation, eight years later, someone working his appeal interviewed Thomas Buffington, one of the jurors on the trial, who admitted that he wasnt sure if Fruits murdered anyone, but that the death penalty was what he deserved.

