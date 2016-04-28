Newsvine

willjay9

About Articles: 1 Seeds: 35 Comments: 11776 Since: Apr 2013

Video shows cops shot armed hostage without warning

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by willjay9 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONUSA Today
Seeded on Thu Apr 28, 2016 12:17 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

NEENAH, Wis. — Police officers gave a hostage no warning to drop his handgun before they shot and killed him Dec. 5 outside a motorcycle shop here, according to video evidence obtained by the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

A statement that Neenah Police Chief Kevin Wilkinson issued about 10 hours after the shooting said Michael L. Funk was shot after he didn’t obey police commands to drop his handgun.

In addition, the criminal complaint against accused hostage-taker Brian T. Flatoff, 46, of Stevens Point, Wis., stated that police officer Raymond Berna of Menasha, Wis., heard officers yell, "Police, show me your hands," or "Police, drop the gun" before officers shot Funk.

The video, which a Neenah police car's dashboard camera recorded, contradicts those statements.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor