Video shows cops shot armed hostage without warning

NEENAH, Wis. — Police officers gave a hostage no warning to drop his handgun before they shot and killed him Dec. 5 outside a motorcycle shop here, according to video evidence obtained by the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

A statement that Neenah Police Chief Kevin Wilkinson issued about 10 hours after the shooting said Michael L. Funk was shot after he didn’t obey police commands to drop his handgun.

In addition, the criminal complaint against accused hostage-taker Brian T. Flatoff, 46, of Stevens Point, Wis., stated that police officer Raymond Berna of Menasha, Wis., heard officers yell, "Police, show me your hands," or "Police, drop the gun" before officers shot Funk.

The video, which a Neenah police car's dashboard camera recorded, contradicts those statements.