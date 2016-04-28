"Florida’s WESH 2 reported that officers with semi-automatic weapons were on campus responding to a possible threat in the library. They also reported that “the alert was allegedly sent out because of reports that a woman had a gun. Officials said it turns out, it was likely that she did not have a gun, but was praying.”
Campus Libary Goes On Lockdown When Student Posts That Praying Muslim Has Gun | Mediaite
Seeded on Thu Apr 28, 2016 6:24 AM
