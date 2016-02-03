Teens who assaulted Muslim man chanted 'ISIS, ISIS' during attack, police say - The Washington Post

New York City police are investigating an assault in which a man wearing traditional Muslim clothing was beaten by teenagers, who allegedly shouted “ISIS, ISIS” during the attack.
ISIS is an alternative name for the Islamic State militant group, which has taken over vast swaths of territory in Iraq and Syria.
Police say Mujibur Rahman, 43, was walking with his 9-year-old niece in the Bronx on Friday when he was “punched several times in the head, knocked down and kicked by two teenagers, according to the news agency Reuters.
The victim was taken to a hospital with bruises on his head and face and later released, according to the New York Daily News.
The girl was not injured, according to the paper.
At the time of the attack, the victim, who is of Bangledeshi heritage, was wearing a shalwar kameez, according to the Council on American Islamic Relations. The shalwar kameez, a pant-and-tunic set, is worn by people across South Asia.
The assault is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force, but CAIR is calling on the FBI to join the investigation, according to a statement released Sunday.
“The FBI should add its resources to the investigation of this disturbing incident in order to send a clear message to bigots that attacks on American Muslims will not be tolerated and that perpetrators of such attacks will face