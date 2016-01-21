A group of Florida residents is demanding that the recently appointed Broward County sheriff's deputy, who is Muslim, be fired. The protest over Nezar Hamze's appointment has sparked complaints by Muslim and civil rights leaders that the calls for his removal are rooted in anti-Muslim bigotry.
Muslim Sheriff's Deputy Protest: Florida Anti-Islam Activists Demand Removal In Broward County
Seeded on Thu Jan 21, 2016 6:36 AM
